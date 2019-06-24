Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOGU Inc. provides an online clothing platform. The Company offers fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and accessories. It also focuses on content comprised of live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs and articles covering topics. MOGU Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGU opened at $2.51 on Friday. Meili has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $32.42 million for the quarter.

About Meili

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

