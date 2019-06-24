Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Insider Sells $512,629.00 in Stock

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) insider Anthony M. Manning sold 39,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $512,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $12.24 on Monday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.98%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNTA. BTIG Research began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.15 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

