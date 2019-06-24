Morgan Stanley Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) to Equal weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have GBX 690 ($9.02) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 775 ($10.13) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 513 ($6.70) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 635 ($8.30) price objective (up previously from GBX 625 ($8.17)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 670 ($8.75).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 647.50 ($8.46) on Friday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 736 ($9.62). The firm has a market cap of $131.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

