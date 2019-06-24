MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Given a $23.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 target price on MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MSGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.60.

MSG Networks stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. MSG Networks has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MSG Networks by 103.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in MSG Networks by 6.3% during the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

