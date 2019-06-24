MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MYRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price objective on shares of MYR Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $36.24 on Thursday. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $601.58 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.70.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,370,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,612,000 after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 671,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 134,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

