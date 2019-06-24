Nord/LB Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.50 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TKA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC set a €12.20 ($14.19) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ThyssenKrupp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.26 ($22.39).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €12.05 ($14.01) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.