Old Dominion Freight Line’s (ODFL) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $144.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.40.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $145.97 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $990.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,888.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,182,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,856 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

