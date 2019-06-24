Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CFO Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,326 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.42. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.54 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 69,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $200,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.05.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.