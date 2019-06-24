Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given Buy Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a $58.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.58.

ORCL opened at $56.12 on Thursday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $191.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,566,481.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $5,501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $9,787,324.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,500 shares of company stock worth $38,885,825 over the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,235,719,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300,077 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 573.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $137,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,272 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,540.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,380,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $127,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,942 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,049,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

