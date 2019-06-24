Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Earns Outperform Rating from Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ORRF. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Orrstown Financial Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

ORRF stock opened at $21.95 on Thursday. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $208.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 167,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,803 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 45,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.