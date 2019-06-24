Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $408.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.09.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.28%. The company had revenue of $367.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $262,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $418,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,033 shares in the company, valued at $690,044.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $771,000 and sold 909,555 shares worth $10,775,921. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,000,000 after buying an additional 128,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 40,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.