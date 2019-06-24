Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTN opened at $1.34 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $1.74.

Palatin Technologies (NASDAQ:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific peptide therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Bremelanotide, an as needed subcutaneous injectable peptide melanocortin receptor agonist, which is in the Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

