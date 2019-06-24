Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

DNB Markets lowered shares of Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA stock opened at $1.53 on Thursday. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter. Petroleum Geo-Services ASA had a negative return on equity of 15.84% and a negative net margin of 14.16%.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides geophysical services. The company operates through three business units: Sales & Imaging, New Ventures, and Operations & Technology. It offers a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies.

