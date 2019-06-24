Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR) in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

POLR has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital increased their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Numis Securities cut their price objective on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an add rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 582 ($7.60) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $546.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.33. Polar Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64).

In other Polar Capital news, insider Quintin Price purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,400.63).

About Polar Capital

Polar Capital Holdings plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to professional and institutional investors. It launches and manages equity and balanced mutual funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. Polar Capital Holdings plc was founded in December 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom with an additional office in Tokyo, Japan.

