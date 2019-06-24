Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) in a research note released on Thursday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PGR. ValuEngine raised Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Progressive from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Progressive from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.31.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $80.12 on Thursday. Progressive has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,393,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 1,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $134,610.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,313,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,985,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 654,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 84,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

