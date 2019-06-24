Qiagen’s (QGEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Qiagen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

QGEN stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $41.55.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.68 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Qiagen’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

