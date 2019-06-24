QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a sell rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 284 ($3.71).

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

LON:QQ opened at GBX 290 ($3.79) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.22. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 253 ($3.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 324.40 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.10. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider Neil A. Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £146,500 ($191,428.20). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,689,571.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.