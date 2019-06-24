Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops and markets wireless communication solutions. The Company offers wireless solutions for wi-fi routers and consumer electronics, an integrated single chip solution for video stream and multiple input and output chipsets. Quantenna Communications, Inc. is based in Fremont, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Quantenna Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Quantenna Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

QTNA opened at $24.51 on Friday. Quantenna Communications has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $24.63. The company has a market capitalization of $946.33 million, a PE ratio of 306.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Quantenna Communications had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $57.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quantenna Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sam Heidari sold 64,604 shares of Quantenna Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $1,567,939.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,704.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNA. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Quantenna Communications by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantenna Communications by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 188,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 59,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Quantenna Communications, Inc designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Its solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and the draft Wi-Fi 6 standard.

