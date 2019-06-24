Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RARX opened at $25.51 on Thursday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 20.10, a quick ratio of 20.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ra Pharmaceuticals news, insider Simon Read sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $189,592.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARX. RA Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,645,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595,328 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 799,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 450,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 879,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after purchasing an additional 444,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 454.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 338,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

