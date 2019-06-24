Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of RLGT stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Radiant Logistics has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $7.33.

Radiant Logistics (NASDAQ:RLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.84 million.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

