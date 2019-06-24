Renishaw (LON:RSW) Earns Sell Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Renishaw (LON:RSW) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,570 ($59.72) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price (down from GBX 5,900 ($77.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, May 20th. Peel Hunt cut their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,050 ($52.92) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set a reduce rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Investec downgraded Renishaw to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 3,684 ($48.14).

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,922 ($51.25) on Friday. Renishaw has a twelve month low of GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,700 ($74.48). The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28.

In other Renishaw news, insider Geoff McFarland acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,792 ($49.55) per share, with a total value of £113,760 ($148,647.59).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

