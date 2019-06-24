Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renishaw plc is an engineering and scientific technology company. Its product includes metrology and inspection equipment, spectroscopy systems and computer aided design and manufacturing systems. Renishaw plc is headquartered in Wotton-under-Edge, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $49.52 on Friday. Renishaw has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

