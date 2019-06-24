Reviewing Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Brookline Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Provident Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Brookline Bancorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookline Bancorp 24.61% 9.78% 1.19% Provident Bancorp 19.46% 7.68% 1.00%

Volatility and Risk

Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Brookline Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookline Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookline Bancorp $339.12 million 3.43 $83.06 million $1.07 13.62 Provident Bancorp $46.52 million 5.67 $9.32 million N/A N/A

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brookline Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookline Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Provident Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookline Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.11%. Given Brookline Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookline Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Bancorp.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Provident Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; financing for construction and development projects; home equity and other consumer loans; and commercial loans and leases to small and midsized businesses. It also provides term loans, letters of credit, cash management, investment advisory, and online and mobile banking services, as well as invests in debt and equity securities. As of December 31, 2018, the Company operated 51 full-service banking offices in greater Boston, the north shore of Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that was formed in 2011 by The Provident Bank to be its holding company. Approximately 52.1% of Provident Bancorp, Inc. outstanding shares are owned by Provident Bancorp, a Massachusetts corporation and a mutual holding company. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc., is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for business and private clients. We are committed to strengthening the economic development of the regions we serve, by working closely with businesses and private clients and delivering superior products and high-touch services to meet their banking needs. The Provident has offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. All deposits are insured in full through a combination of insurance provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF).

