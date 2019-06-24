Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

RAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

RAD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,700,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,479. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 111.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 42,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201,597 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.