Royal Bank of Canada Raises AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) Price Target to C$32.00

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACI. Industrial Alliance Securities raised AltaGas Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of AltaGas Canada in a report on Monday, June 10th.

AltaGas Canada stock opened at C$23.46 on Thursday. AltaGas Canada has a one year low of C$14.06 and a one year high of C$24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88.

AltaGas Canada (TSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C($0.05). On average, analysts predict that AltaGas Canada will post 1.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

About AltaGas Canada

AltaGas Canada Inc, a natural gas distribution utility company, provides rate-regulated utility services in northern British Columbia. It operates in Renewable Energy and Utilities segments. The company also holds interest in the Bear Mountain Wind Park, a 102 MW generating wind facility consisting of 34 turbines, a substation, and transmission and collector lines; and the northwest hydro facilities located in Tahltan first nation territory of Vancouver, British Columbia.

