Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sector performer rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RBS. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 296 ($3.87) price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Numis Securities raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an add rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 297.85 ($3.89).

LON RBS opened at GBX 215.70 ($2.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

In other news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

