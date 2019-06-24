Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SASR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood set a $37.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Reeder bought 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $29,972.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 60,008.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9,406.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

