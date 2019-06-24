Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 9.17. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $123.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.91 million. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after acquiring an additional 593,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,310,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,477,000 after acquiring an additional 366,590 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 464.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 338,190 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 304,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 29.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,144,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 259,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

