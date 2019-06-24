Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director Sells $57,136.19 in Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Director William Ashton sold 6,667 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $57,136.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at $71,413.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $8.23 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.61.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 109.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 56,471 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,753 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.