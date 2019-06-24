Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Sportsman’s Warehouse posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sportsman’s Warehouse.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.72. 189,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.91. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $164.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 402,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 139,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 690,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

