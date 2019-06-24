Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives GBX 152.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 150 ($1.96).

Several brokerages have commented on SGC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stagecoach Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of SGC traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 125.90 ($1.65). The stock had a trading volume of 813,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,000. Stagecoach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113.90 ($1.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $713.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

