SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPCB. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SuperCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SuperCom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.94. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in SuperCom by 54.4% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 20,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in SuperCom by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 72,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,053 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in SuperCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About SuperCom

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

