Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Cut to Buy at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$14.75.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPB. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.80.

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.17 and a 52-week high of C$13.65.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

