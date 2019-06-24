SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) versus Royal Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:RY) Critical Review

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Royal Bank of Canada’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 $1.41 billion 0.00 $62.90 million N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada $43.93 billion 2.60 $9.64 billion $6.53 12.18

Royal Bank of Canada has higher revenue and earnings than SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10.

Profitability

This table compares SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Royal Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 N/A N/A N/A Royal Bank of Canada 20.04% 17.36% 0.96%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.6% of Royal Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 and Royal Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 0 0 0 0 N/A Royal Bank of Canada 1 3 6 0 2.50

Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus target price of $103.67, indicating a potential upside of 30.38%.

Dividends

Royal Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 does not pay a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Royal Bank of Canada beats SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SURUGA BANK ADR REP 10 Company Profile

Suruga Bank Ltd. engages in banking business and provides financial services. It operates through Banking and Others segments. The Banking segment provides deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions, securities and investment trust, and credit card services. The Others segment offers loan, leasing, bank agency operations, credit card, and insurance services. The company was founded by Kitaro Okano on January 4, 1887 and is headquartered in Numazu, Japan.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals. It also provides lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, and trade products and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses. In addition, this segment offers international financing and trade promotion services through branches, automated teller machines, and online and mobile banking. The company's Wealth Management provides investment, trust, banking, credit, and other wealth management solutions to high and ultra-high net worth clients; and asset management products to institutional and individual clients through its distribution channels and third-party distributors. Its Insurance segment offers life, health, home, auto, travel, wealth, annuities, and reinsurance advice and solutions; and creditor and business insurance services to individual, business, and group clients through its field sales force, advice centers, and online, as well as through independent insurance advisors and affinity relationships. The company's Investor & Treasury Services segment provides asset, cash management, transaction banking, and treasury services to institutional clients; correspondent banking and trade finance services for financial institutions; and short-term funding and liquidity management services. Its Capital Markets segment offers corporate and investment banking, as well as equity and debt origination, distribution, sale, and trading services for corporations, institutional investors, asset managers, governments, and central banks. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

