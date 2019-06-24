Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Talktalk Telecom Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 121 ($1.58) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Numis Securities restated a sell rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 118.73 ($1.55).

Talktalk Telecom Group stock opened at GBX 110.40 ($1.44) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. Talktalk Telecom Group has a 52-week low of GBX 91.65 ($1.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 140.10 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.44.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Talktalk Telecom Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Talktalk Telecom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.07%.

About Talktalk Telecom Group

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

