TD Securities Raises Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$3.75

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CIA. Laurentian boosted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of TSE CIA opened at C$2.81 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.95.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

