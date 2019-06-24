Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) vs. Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Hi-Crush (NYSE:HCR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Teck Resources has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hi-Crush has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.0% of Teck Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.8% of Hi-Crush shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Hi-Crush pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.7%. Teck Resources pays out 4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hi-Crush pays out 65.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Teck Resources and Hi-Crush, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87 Hi-Crush 0 0 0 0 N/A

Teck Resources currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.86%. Given Teck Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Hi-Crush.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Hi-Crush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 23.71% 9.59% 5.49% Hi-Crush 9.99% 10.24% 6.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and Hi-Crush’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $9.69 billion 1.29 $2.40 billion $3.14 7.19 Hi-Crush $842.84 million 0.35 $137.59 million $1.49 1.95

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Hi-Crush. Hi-Crush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teck Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Hi-Crush on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Hi-Crush

Hi-Crush Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the petroleum industry in North America. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing process for oil and natural gas wells. It owns and operates multiple frac sand mining facilities, which include a 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; a 1,187-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; a 1,285-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Blair, Wisconsin; and a 1,626-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure located in Independence, Wisconsin and Whitehall, Wisconsin. The company also owns and operates a 1,226-acre frac sand reserve located near Kermit, Texas; and 12 terminal locations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and New York. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers, and oil and gas exploration and production companies. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Hi-Crush Partners LP and changed its name to Hi-Crush Inc. in June 2019. Hi-Crush Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

