Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ted Baker (OTCMKTS:TBAKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ted Baker PLC is a lifestyle brand company. It offers Menswear; Womenswear; Phormal; Endurance; Accessories; Audio; Bedding; Childrenswear; Crockery; Eyewear; Footwear; Fragrance and Skinwear; Gifting and Stationery; Jewellery; Lingerie and Sleepwear; Luggage; Neckwear; Rugs; Suiting; Technical Accessories; Tiles and Watches through distribution channels, retail ; wholesale and licensing. The company operates primarily in the UK; Europe; North America; Middle East, Asia, Africa and Australasia. Ted Baker PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Ted Baker alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TBAKF. HSBC cut Ted Baker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ted Baker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

TBAKF opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Ted Baker has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $30.40.

Ted Baker Company Profile

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ted Baker (TBAKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.