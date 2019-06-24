Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.35 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,034.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3,695.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,813,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,956 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.67. 978,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.72. Teradata has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $49.42. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Teradata had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

