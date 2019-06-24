Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

A number of research firms have commented on TTEK. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 95,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $6,894,451.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert E. Smith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,549 shares of company stock worth $9,124,363 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.46. 273,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.65. Tetra Tech has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tetra Tech will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

