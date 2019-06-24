TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.65 on Thursday. TFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.18.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that TFS Financial will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.50%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 503.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TFS Financial by 49.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in TFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in TFS Financial by 540.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

