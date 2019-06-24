Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tocagen, Inc. is a clinical-stage, cancer-selective gene therapy company which focuses on retroviral gene therapy platforms. The company’s lead product candidate consists of Toca 511 & Toca FC, initially for the treatment of recurrent high grade glioma, a disease with a significant unmet medical need. Tocagen, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tocagen and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Tocagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.48.

Shares of TOCA stock opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 3.79. Tocagen has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 294.74% and a negative return on equity of 108.08%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tocagen will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tocagen news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.66 per share, for a total transaction of $200,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $244,880 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOCA. Foresite Capital Management III LLC raised its stake in shares of Tocagen by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 665,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 516,667 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tocagen by 1,917.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 457,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tocagen by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tocagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,176,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

