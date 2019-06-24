Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

NYSE:TD opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $47.73 and a 1-year high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.46 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.5511 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.