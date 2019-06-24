UBS Group Analysts Give Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) a $45.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.38.

CLR opened at $40.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 1,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harold Hamm bought 38,600 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $2,729,000. JVL Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

