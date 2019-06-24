UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Melrose Industries (LON:MRO)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a top pick rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.20) target price (up previously from GBX 235 ($3.07)) on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Numis Securities cut their target price on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 244 ($3.19).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 175.65 ($2.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.31. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of GBX 145.95 ($1.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 238.50 ($3.12). The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64.

In other Melrose Industries news, insider Justin Dowley purchased 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £41,777.12 ($54,589.21).

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air and security, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment supplies airframe and engine structures, landing gears, specialist technologies, and aftermarket services for commercial and military aircraft. The company's Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and integrates driveline technologies for car manufacturers; and operates as an all-wheel drive systems integrator and electric powertrain systems engineer.

