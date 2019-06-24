UBS Group Reiterates €48.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €53.80 ($62.56) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €47.01 ($54.66).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

DHER stock opened at €41.16 ($47.86) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a PE ratio of -200.78. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.35 ($60.87).

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.