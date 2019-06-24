UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 735 ($9.60).

LRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 667 ($8.72) price objective for the company. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 725 ($9.47) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 676 ($8.83) to GBX 661 ($8.64) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 696.11 ($9.10).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 690 ($9.02) on Thursday. Lancashire has a twelve month low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 731 ($9.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

