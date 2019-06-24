Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) Receives $12.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

UNIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. 1,819,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,834. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.54). Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $261.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.25 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Toscafund Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Toscafund Asset Management LLP now owns 2,258,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 283,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 151,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 73,612 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

