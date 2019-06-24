Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Urstadt Biddle Properties is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust that provides investors with an investment vehicle for participating in ownership of income-producing properties. Their core properties consist principally of community shopping centers located in the northeast. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.54. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $23.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 74.83%.

In related news, COO Stephan A. Rapaglia sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $38,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 27,676 shares during the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

