ValuEngine Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Sell

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James cut Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of KRG stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.50 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 76,026 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 150,278.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 630,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

